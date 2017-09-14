GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Ragini MMS Returns Trailer: This Erotic Thriller Is Only Intended To Be Seductive, Not Scary

The trailer of Ragini MMS Returns, the web series, is out.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2017, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After the sensuous first look of Ragini MMS Returns, featuring Karishma Sharma and Sidharth Gupta in a steamy pose, the makers shared the trailer of the much talked-about upcoming series.

"Fear will now enter your bedroom, #RaginiIsBack. Watch the #RaginiMMSReturns trailer!" they wrote alongside the video.




The trailer incorporates snippets from the first two installments to develop the story and this time, it's a college group that gets in trouble. While the young lads are busy having fun, they're unaware about a spirit keeping an eye on them.

The franchise that took off in 2011 has now been converted to a web series and while the makers planned on taking this erotic horror genre to new heights, the trailer turned out more towards the erotic side.

The makers had promised viewers a lot of scares but now, it only remains to be seen how much of it they actually deliver.

In fact, the makers have gone a step ahead and attempted to build a certain hype for the series.













Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, the Ekta Kapoor-production also features Riya Sen in a pivotal role.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES