Ragini MMS Returns Trailer: This Erotic Thriller Is Only Intended To Be Seductive, Not Scary

After the sensuous first look of Ragini MMS Returns, featuring Karishma Sharma and Sidharth Gupta in a steamy pose, the makers shared the trailer of the much talked-about upcoming series."Fear will now enter your bedroom, #RaginiIsBack. Watch the #RaginiMMSReturns trailer!" they wrote alongside the video.The trailer incorporates snippets from the first two installments to develop the story and this time, it's a college group that gets in trouble. While the young lads are busy having fun, they're unaware about a spirit keeping an eye on them.The franchise that took off in 2011 has now been converted to a web series and while the makers planned on taking this erotic horror genre to new heights, the trailer turned out more towards the erotic side.The makers had promised viewers a lot of scares but now, it only remains to be seen how much of it they actually deliver.In fact, the makers have gone a step ahead and attempted to build a certain hype for the series.Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, the Ekta Kapoor-production also features Riya Sen in a pivotal role.