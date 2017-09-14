Ragini MMS Returns Trailer: This Erotic Thriller Is Only Intended To Be Seductive, Not Scary
The trailer of Ragini MMS Returns, the web series, is out.
After the sensuous first look of Ragini MMS Returns, featuring Karishma Sharma and Sidharth Gupta in a steamy pose, the makers shared the trailer of the much talked-about upcoming series.
"Fear will now enter your bedroom, #RaginiIsBack. Watch the #RaginiMMSReturns trailer!" they wrote alongside the video.
The trailer incorporates snippets from the first two installments to develop the story and this time, it's a college group that gets in trouble. While the young lads are busy having fun, they're unaware about a spirit keeping an eye on them.
The franchise that took off in 2011 has now been converted to a web series and while the makers planned on taking this erotic horror genre to new heights, the trailer turned out more towards the erotic side.
The makers had promised viewers a lot of scares but now, it only remains to be seen how much of it they actually deliver.
In fact, the makers have gone a step ahead and attempted to build a certain hype for the series.
Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, the Ekta Kapoor-production also features Riya Sen in a pivotal role.
Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, the Ekta Kapoor-production also features Riya Sen in a pivotal role.