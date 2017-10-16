Ragnarok to Be the Longest Thor Film With 130 Minutes as Runtime

: Thor: Ragnarok will be longest in the film franchise with a run time of 130 minutes and 21 seconds.According to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the third sequel in the Thor series will not be far behind the likes of MCU films such as Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers in terms of time duration.The news comes in after the director of the Chris Hemsworth-starrer, Taika Waititi, said back in July that the film would be one of the shortest in the Marvel canon."It's not gonna be a very, very long film. I think stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time."I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours," he had said.The movie opens in UK cinemas on October 24 and US cinemas on November 3.