Rajasthan Government Plans Committee to View Padmavati

: The Rajasthan government plans to set up a committee to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming controversial movie Padmavati."Modalities in this direction will be worked out soon. The committee will watch the movie and will identify the scenes in the film that may hurt the sentiments of public," Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria told IANS."What has to done after that... Do we have to talk to the filmmaker... It will only be decided after watching the film. Moreover, what we can do on our level will also be decided after the committee watches the film," Kataria said.While the Rajasthan government may set up a committee, it is not immediately clear whether Bhansali will screen the movie for it as by law, only the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has the right to certify a movie.Padmavati, which attempts to tell the tale of the valour of Rajputs with the backdrop of the 1303 siege of Chittorgarh, is scheduled to release on December 1.It is embroiled in controversy over the conjecture that it distorts history by showing a dream romance sequence between Rani Padmini and invader Alauddin Khilji -- a claim rubbished by Bhansali.Still, organisations like Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha to go up in arms against the release of the movie, while BJP leaders have been making statements and appeals to stop its release."They are trying to defame Padmavati by distorting historical facts. It is not acceptable," an activist of Karni Sena said.In the wake of the controversy, even film distributors in Rajasthan are wary of releasing the film in the state.On his part, Bhansali has clarified that the movie, featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has nothing which can hurt anyone's sentiments.