Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Twinkle Khanna Pens Emotional Tribute
Image: Twitter/Twinkle Khanna
Mumbai: On her late father and superstar Rajesh Khanna's 74th birth anniversary, actress-writer Twinkle Khanna penned an emotional tribute, recounting how she is a reflection of him.
Twinkle posted a black and white image, featuring her and her father, on Twitter on Thursday.
"I see you, in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son's eyebrows -- I still see you," Twinkle captioned the image.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted: "Remembering the man who defined superstardom and one of my favourite actors Rajesh Khanna on his 74th birth anniversary."
Rajesh, who died in 2012 aged 69 due to cancer, was often referred to as the "first superstar" of Indian cinema. He starred in 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971, said to an unbroken record yet.
He was posthumously awarded India's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2013 for his work in the entertainment industry.
The actor was known for his work in films like The Train, Kati Patang, Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Namak Haraam and Amar Prem.
