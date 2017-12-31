GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajinikanth Enters Politics, Big B, Anupam Kher Wish Him Luck

As Rajinikanth today announced his entry into politics, various celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2017, 1:53 PM IST
A still of Rajinikanth. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: As Rajinikanth today announced his entry into politics, various celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar.

The 67-year-old star will launch his own party. "My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter politics ... My best wishes to him for his success," Bachchan tweeted.




Calling it the biggest news of the year, Anupam Kher wrote, "On the last day of 2017 comes the biggest newsmaker of the Year: Rajinikanth joins politics. Jai Ho."




Riteish Deshmukh said he is sure that the "nobility of the superstar's intention" will receive much love.

"He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him superstar Rajinikanth... I am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success sir," he tweeted.






