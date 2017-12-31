Rajinikanth Enters Politics, Big B, Anupam Kher Wish Him Luck
As Rajinikanth today announced his entry into politics, various celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar.
A still of Rajinikanth. (Getty Images)
The 67-year-old star will launch his own party. "My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter politics ... My best wishes to him for his success," Bachchan tweeted.
Calling it the biggest news of the year, Anupam Kher wrote, "On the last day of 2017 comes the biggest newsmaker of the Year: Rajinikanth joins politics. Jai Ho."
Riteish Deshmukh said he is sure that the "nobility of the superstar's intention" will receive much love.
"He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him superstar Rajinikanth... I am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success sir," he tweeted.
T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017
On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: @superstarrajini joins politics. Jai Ho.😎#SuperStarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Z0osxNLy7Y— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 31, 2017
He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people’s love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017
