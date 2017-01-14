Rajinikanth Bats for Jallikattu, Says It’s Part of Tamil Culture
A file photo of Rajinikanth.
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday extended his support for Jallikattu, the popular and ancient bull-taming sport, played usually around Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu. He said it must be held as it is part of Tamil culture.
Last year, Supreme Court banned Jallikattu, earning the wrath of its supporters and well-wishers.
Speaking at Vikatan Film Awards, Rajinikanth told reporters here: "Bring in whatever rules but Jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture."
At the event, Rajinikanth was awarded best actor for his performance as an ageing don in last year's Tamil blockbuster Kabali.
Currently busy shooting for Tamil science-fiction action 2.0, the 65-year-old will next team up with "Kabali" director again.
