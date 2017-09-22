Rajinikanth Extends Support To PM Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva'
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said he extends his full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, adding that "cleanliness is godliness".
"I extend my full support to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's Swachhata Hi Seva mission. Cleanliness is godliness," Rajinikanth tweeted.
Earlier this week, Modi had written personalised letters to celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities to enlist their support for the initiative.
Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said Swachhata is for each of us to practice.
He also said the days leading up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 be about "encouraging widespread participation in cleanliness initiatives across the country."
