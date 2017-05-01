»
1-min read

Rajinikanth-Rajamouli Combination Will Break Avatar Record: Alphonse

IANS

Updated: May 1, 2017, 1:08 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rajinikanth-Rajamouli Combination Will Break Avatar Record: Alphonse
A file photo.

Chennai: Director Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame believes a film in the combination of S.S. Rajamouli and superstar Rajinikanth can beat the earnings of James Cameron's Avatar at the box office.

"Hope director S.S. Rajamouli does one film with Superstar Rajinikanth. If it happens, the record of 'Avatar' in worldwide box office will be second," Alphonse wrote on his Facebook page.

Basking in the success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rajamouli had earlier said that if he plans to make a film in Tamil, it has to be with Rajinikanth.

CN jiomag contest

Rajamouli had said it is his long-time desire to work with Rajinikanth, he doesn't have a script ready yet for their combination to materialize.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film is produced by Arka Media Works.

First Published: May 1, 2017, 1:08 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.