Rajinikanth Will Be Very Good As a Politician: Akshay Kumar

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2018, 4:19 PM IST
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has faith in his 2.0 co-star Rajinikanth as the actor believes the South superstar, who recently took the political plunge, will be "very good" in his new stint as a politician.

On December 31, the 67-year-old star announced that he will float a new party that will pursue "spiritual politics" and will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Asked about how Rajinikanth will fair as a political leader, Akshay said in a media interaction, "I am sure he is going to be very good. Obviously, he will be good (at it)."

The actor is currently looking forward to the January 26 release of his latest, Padman.

The film is a fictionalised account of Tamil Nadu-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.

Akshay said Padman aims to overcome the social stigma surrounding periods.

"In South, people celebrate when their daughter hits puberty. People talk about it, give gifts to the girl, the girl remembers it... That I was given a gift, that means something good has happened. But here people hide.

"... So the girls start thinking something wrong has happened. She loses confidence, feels as if something shameful has happened," he added
