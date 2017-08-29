Rajinikanth's Daughter Evasive on his Political Plunge

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is unsure about her father superstar Rajinikanth's entry into politics, says he will decide when it's time.Over the last few months, Rajinikanth has on several occasions hinted at an imminent political plunge. However, he didn't give himself a deadline yet.Prodded about the superstar's rumoured entry into politics, Soundarya said: "I think I'll just say what dad had said in the fans meet. When it's time for war, he will get in the battlefield."In May this year, while addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth made it clear that it's not quite the time yet for his political entry."I have my profession, my job. I have some responsibilities and you have your jobs. Go back to your respective places and do your job. Let's meet when it's time for the war," Rajinikanth had said amidst thunderous applause from fans.At the same event, he had also said: "If it's God's will, I will join politics."However, he clarified his support is for no party or individual.He demanded that the system be "changed".