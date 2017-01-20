Rajinikanth's Murattu Kaalai to Kamal Haasan's Virumaandi: Films That Glorify Jallikattu

Jallikaatu, which is referred to as the bull taming event that is practiced in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day, third day of the four-day Pongal festival, is a topic that is being discussed, debated and written about across India. Several celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay, Dhanush and Simbu have showed no inhibitions in speaking against the ban on the traditional bull-taming sport. Interestingly, Jallikattu has also been seen as a key topic in Tamil films. Here’s a look at films that glorified the traditional sport in their films.

In his film Thaikkupin Tharam, which was released in 1956, the climax featured MGR playing Jallikattu to prove his manliness to his uncle and win over his lady love.

Rajinikanth starrer Murattu Kaalai had a Jallikattu scene in the film. The title of the film itself means rogue bull, thus epitomising the lead character in favour of this ancient sport.

Actor-Politician Sarathkumar also introduced this cultural sport in his films. In one of his films, Cheran Pandiyan, the Jallikattu scene was widely appreciated.

One of the iconic movies that had the most elaborated scenes of Jallikattu is Kamal Haasan's Virumaandi. The sport here plays an integral part in the plot by bringing the hero and heroine in the film together.

J Julian Prakash has stated to make a film on the sport titled Ilami. Starring Yuvan (who is best known for his performance in Sattai) and Anukrishna (Kaththi), the movie tells an 18th-century story. In fact, the plot unfolds 300 years ago, in 1715, thus steering away from the ongoing controversy.

South cinema has always included its culture in its film and the case is same with Jallikattu. That is the reason why every eminent movie personality down south has come in support of the festive sport of taming bulls.