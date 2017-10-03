GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajkummar Rao Begins Filming Fanney Khan

Rajkumar Rao has started working on his next film Fanney Khan

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2017, 12:02 PM IST
Mumbai: Fresh from the success of his critically acclaimed film Newton actor Rajkummar Rao has now started working on Fanney Khan which features Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his excitement about working with Kapoor.

"Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set," Rao wrote along side a picture of the clap board.



Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta.

An official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar.
