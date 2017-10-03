Rajkummar Rao Begins Filming Fanney Khan
Rajkumar Rao has started working on his next film Fanney Khan
Image; Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Fresh from the success of his critically acclaimed film Newton actor Rajkummar Rao has now started working on Fanney Khan which features Anil Kapoor in the lead role.
The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his excitement about working with Kapoor.
"Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set," Rao wrote along side a picture of the clap board.
Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta.
An official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar.
The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his excitement about working with Kapoor.
"Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set," Rao wrote along side a picture of the clap board.
Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set. pic.twitter.com/HhDXqBO31X— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 3, 2017
Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta.
An official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith & Co 'Scared' of Virat Kohli & Boys: Coach David Saker
- Have You Read Aditya Narayan's Reaction on Raipur Airport Row Yet?
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Birthday Boy Zlatan Ibrahimovic Warned Against Rushing United Return
- When SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Had a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reunion