Rajkummar Rao Begins Filming Fanney Khan

Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set. pic.twitter.com/HhDXqBO31X — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 3, 2017

Fresh from the success of his critically acclaimed film Newton actor Rajkummar Rao has now started working on Fanney Khan which features Anil Kapoor in the lead role.The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his excitement about working with Kapoor."Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set," Rao wrote along side a picture of the clap board.Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta.An official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar.