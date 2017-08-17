Rajkummar Rao Doesn't Have Any Bad Habits, Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana says his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao doesn't have any bad habits.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao doesn't have any bad habits.
"He doesn't have any bad habits. He is a good boy. He is a typical ‘Raja-beta' - a good boy, focused, doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, doesn't have non-vegetarian, talks in a good way. If you have more fun, then you become Raja babu, but he is a ‘Raja-beta'," Ayushmann said on TV show Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2.
Actress Kriti Sanon intervened and said: "No, wait one sec... I think, it's not a habit but I think he is a little less social in terms of having fun. Little bit less."
The episode of Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2 featuring the three actors will be aired on Saturday on Zoom.
"He doesn't have any bad habits. He is a good boy. He is a typical ‘Raja-beta' - a good boy, focused, doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, doesn't have non-vegetarian, talks in a good way. If you have more fun, then you become Raja babu, but he is a ‘Raja-beta'," Ayushmann said on TV show Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2.
Actress Kriti Sanon intervened and said: "No, wait one sec... I think, it's not a habit but I think he is a little less social in terms of having fun. Little bit less."
The episode of Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2 featuring the three actors will be aired on Saturday on Zoom.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Catches Fire Again; User Injured in AP: Report
- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Launched in India at Rs 9.39 Lakh
- It Takes 15 Minutes For Me To Return To Normalcy After a Show: Zakir Khan
- Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Sporting A Tricolour Scarf On Independence Day
- Hardik Pandya Gifts Father an SUV, Find Out Which One