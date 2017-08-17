GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajkummar Rao Doesn't Have Any Bad Habits, Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao doesn't have any bad habits.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2017, 6:11 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao doesn't have any bad habits.

"He doesn't have any bad habits. He is a good boy. He is a typical ‘Raja-beta' - a good boy, focused, doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, doesn't have non-vegetarian, talks in a good way. If you have more fun, then you become Raja babu, but he is a ‘Raja-beta'," Ayushmann said on TV show Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2.

Actress Kriti Sanon intervened and said: "No, wait one sec... I think, it's not a habit but I think he is a little less social in terms of having fun. Little bit less."

The episode of Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2 featuring the three actors will be aired on Saturday on Zoom.
