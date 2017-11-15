Rajkummar Rao Invites PM Modi to Special Screening of Bose: Dead/Alive

🇮🇳 The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the foundations of the British empire. @narendramodi ji we invite you to a special screening of our webshow #BoseDeadOrAlive with @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor Jai Hind — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 15, 2017

Actor Rajkummar Rao today invited Prime Minster Narendra Modi for a special screening of his upcoming web series, "Bose: Dead/Alive". The 33-year-old actor, who stars in the title role of the legendary freedom fighter, took to Twitter to request the PM's presence in the showcase honouring Netaji's legacy."The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook thefoundations of the British empire. "@narendramodi ji we invite you to a special screening of our webshow #BoseDeadOrAlive with @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor Jai Hind," Rao wrote.A biographical web series, with a thriller element, is directed by Pulkit and filmmaker Hansal Mehta is onboard as the creative producer."Bose..." also features Patralekhaa.