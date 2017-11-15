Rajkummar Rao Invites PM Modi to Special Screening of Bose: Dead/Alive
A biographical web series, with a thriller element, is directed by Pulkit and filmmaker Hansal Mehta is onboard as the creative producer.
Image: Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao today invited Prime Minster Narendra Modi for a special screening of his upcoming web series, "Bose: Dead/Alive". The 33-year-old actor, who stars in the title role of the legendary freedom fighter, took to Twitter to request the PM's presence in the showcase honouring Netaji's legacy.
"The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the
foundations of the British empire. "@narendramodi ji we invite you to a special screening of our webshow #BoseDeadOrAlive with @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor Jai Hind," Rao wrote.
A biographical web series, with a thriller element, is directed by Pulkit and filmmaker Hansal Mehta is onboard as the creative producer.
"Bose..." also features Patralekhaa.
"The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the
foundations of the British empire. "@narendramodi ji we invite you to a special screening of our webshow #BoseDeadOrAlive with @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor Jai Hind," Rao wrote.
🇮🇳 The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the foundations of the British empire. @narendramodi ji we invite you to a special screening of our webshow #BoseDeadOrAlive with @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor Jai Hind— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 15, 2017
A biographical web series, with a thriller element, is directed by Pulkit and filmmaker Hansal Mehta is onboard as the creative producer.
"Bose..." also features Patralekhaa.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Padman: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor Reveal First Stills From the Film
- Padmavati Row: Karni Sena Calls for Bharat Bandh on December 1
- New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh
- Google Doodle Says Happy Birthday to ‘Hole Puncher’ Instead of Pt. Nehru on Nov 14
- World Diabetes Day: Why a Ketogenic Diet May Be Ideal for You