Rajkummar Rao Makes Everything Special, Says Hansal Mehta

: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta praised actor and close friend Rajkummar Rao by saying that he makes everything "extra special".Mehta on Saturday shared a photograph of Rajkummar from the sets of Bose: Dead or Alive, a web series."Rajkummar Rao in his chambers gearing up to perform for Bose Dead or Alive - truly a force of nature. Makes everything he does extra special," he captioned the image.Mehta and Rajkummar have worked together in films like CityLights, Shahid and Aligarh.