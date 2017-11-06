Rajkummar Rao Makes Everything Special, Says Hansal Mehta
A file photo of Hansal Mehta.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta praised actor and close friend Rajkummar Rao by saying that he makes everything "extra special".
"Rajkummar Rao in his chambers gearing up to perform for Bose Dead or Alive - truly a force of nature. Makes everything he does extra special," he captioned the image.
Mehta and Rajkummar have worked together in films like CityLights, Shahid and Aligarh.
@RajkummarRao in his chambers gearing up to perform for #BoseDeadorAlive - truly a force of nature. Makes everything he does extra special. pic.twitter.com/sF99UzPBZc— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 4, 2017
