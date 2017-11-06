GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajkummar Rao Makes Everything Special, Says Hansal Mehta

Mehta on Saturday shared a photograph of Rajkummar from the sets of Bose: Dead or Alive, a web series.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2017, 8:27 AM IST
Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta praised actor and close friend Rajkummar Rao by saying that he makes everything "extra special".

"Rajkummar Rao in his chambers gearing up to perform for Bose Dead or Alive - truly a force of nature. Makes everything he does extra special," he captioned the image.




Mehta and Rajkummar have worked together in films like CityLights, Shahid and Aligarh.
