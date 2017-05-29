Rajkummar Rao Offers Help to Unsuccessful Class 12 Students

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao is willing to help those who did not perform well in their CBSE Higher Secondary School exams.

Rajkummar on Sunday took to Twitter, where he shared a 59-second-long video. He requested Class 12 students not to be upset over their results, which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared on Sunday morning.

In the video, Rajkummar said: "I know today many results for Class 12 CBSE board exams have come and in case you haven't performed well or failed... don't worry. There is nothing wrong about it. It keeps happening. It is a beautiful life...A lot needs to be accomplished."

The 32-year-old actor also expressed that he has several friends, who didn't do well in their Class 10 and 12 board exams, yet are successful in their career.

"So, why not you people? Don't worry. Talk to your friends, parents, talk to me...You can message me on any social networking platform. I am there to help and talk to you. But all I can tell you is that there is nothing wrong in this...not this year, then next year. There are so many avenues and opportunities."

"I am there, your parents are there and your friends are there with you. You are not alone. Be happy," Rajkummar said.

About 10,98,981 students appeared in the Class 12 examinations of the CBSE this year, according to the board.

A total of 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls appeared for the Class 12 examinations held between March 9 and April 29.