Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's Vacation Photos From Thailand Are Giving Us All Relationship Goals; See Pics

The two, who worked together in 2014 critically acclaimed film CityLights, are currently in Thailand for a romantic vacation and have been sharing some adorable pictures on their Instagram.

Updated:December 29, 2017, 8:40 AM IST
At a time when actors work hard to keep their personal lives secret, Rajkummar Rao and Patrelekhaa have absolutely no qualms in talking about their relationship. In fact, they are one of the steadiest couples of Bollywood.

The two, who worked together in 2014 critically acclaimed film CityLights, are currently in Thailand for a romantic vacation and have been sharing some adorable pictures on their Instagram.

In one of the pictures, shared by Rajkummar, the two can be seen holidaying in the stunning beaches of Koh Samui. In another photo, shared by Patralekhaa, the actress looks red hot in a white bikini.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will next be seen in Omerta. The film, about the story of Pakistani-origin terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in films like Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid.

