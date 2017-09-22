Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton to Represent India at Oscars 2018: Aanand L Rai, Hansal Mehta Hail the Decision

Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 22, 2017

While typing this tweet I feel so emotional 🙏YES #NEWTON is India's official entry to OSCARS this year.So proud @Amit_Masurkar @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/s16Qk9ismg — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) September 22, 2017

#Newton is India's entry to the Oscars. The best choice in years by the federation. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 22, 2017

As soon as the news of Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patil-starrer Newton being India’s official entry for the Best Foreign language category at the Oscars was announced on Friday, several fans and popular names from the industry took to social media to acknowledge it and shared their thoughts via tweets.For those who came in late, actor Rajkummar, the male lead in the political satire, took to Twitter to share the big news.“Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team,” his tweet read.Filmmaker Aanand L Rai couldn’t contain his emotions while congratulating director Amit Masurkar and Rajkummra on their big win.“While typing this tweet I feel so emotional YES #NEWTON is India's official entry to OSCARS this year.So proud @Amit_Masurkar @RajkummarRao,” his tweet read.Rai had joined hands with producer Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films to present Newton.Having worked with Rajkummar on three film Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid, filmmaker Hansal Mehta was also quick at sharing his reaction.“#Newton is India's entry to the Oscars. The best choice in years by the federation,” he tweeted.Rajkummar would soon be seen in Hansal’s upcoming film Omerta which will revolve around the life of the British born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh made headlines for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002.