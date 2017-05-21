Rajkummar Rao Wraps Up Shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao has completed the shooting of the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, and says it has been a joyride.

"Finished shooting 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. What a wonderful and learning experience it was. Had so much fun playing Pritam Vidrohi," Rajkummar tweeted on Sunday.

He thanked director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for the experience on the film, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

Earlier this week, Kriti wrapped up her part for the film with the shooting of a colourful song.

Now, Rajkummar will be busy shooting for upcoming web-series "Bose", in which he will share screen space with actress Patralekhaa. He will play Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the show, to be directed by Hansal Mehta.