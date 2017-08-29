Rajkummar Rao's Biggest Inspiration? It's Amitabh Bachchan

T 2530 - Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017

Thank you so much sir. You are my biggest inspiration 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SxY9TJ3Bua — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is actor Rajkummar Rao's biggest inspiration.On Monday, the veteran actor hailed the performances in the film Bareilly ki Barfi, which features actors Rajkumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon."Saw Bareilly ki Barfi last night... a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances!," Amitabh tweeted.In response, Rajkummar thanked the megastar for appreciating the film and tweeted: "You are my biggest inspiration".Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly ki Barfi is a romantic comedy film which released on August 18.A National Award winner, Rajkummar has movies like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Queen, CityLights and Aligarh to his credit. He will be seen in a web series on Subhas Chandra Bose.