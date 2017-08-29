GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajkummar Rao's Biggest Inspiration? It's Amitabh Bachchan

On appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan for his latest film Bareilly Ki Barfi, actor Rajkummar Rao reveals that he has always taken inspiration from Big B.

IANS

Updated:August 29, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
Image: Rajkummar Rao and Amitabh Bachchan Official Twitter
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is actor Rajkummar Rao's biggest inspiration.

On Monday, the veteran actor hailed the performances in the film Bareilly ki Barfi, which features actors Rajkumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

"Saw Bareilly ki Barfi last night... a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances!," Amitabh tweeted.



In response, Rajkummar thanked the megastar for appreciating the film and tweeted: "You are my biggest inspiration".



Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly ki Barfi is a romantic comedy film which released on August 18.

A National Award winner, Rajkummar has movies like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Queen, CityLights and Aligarh to his credit. He will be seen in a web series on Subhas Chandra Bose.
