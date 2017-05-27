X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao's Viral Photo From Bose Is Just a Test Look: Hansal Mehta

IANS

Updated: May 27, 2017, 9:33 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rajkummar Rao's Viral Photo From Bose Is Just a Test Look: Hansal Mehta
Image: Twitter/Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says the half bald image of Rajkummar Rao is not the final, but a test look for the web series Bose. On his part, the actor has confirmed he has got his hair cut.

"The picture of Rajkummar Rao floating around as a first look in the 'Bose' biopic is not his first look. It is a test picture. Please wait," Mehta tweeted on Friday.

An image of Rajkummar along with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim was doing the rounds on social media on Friday. In it, he is seen sporting a half bald look.

"Got a hair cut done for 'Bose'. We'll soon put out the first look as 'Bose'. Until then, these are the post hair cut pictures. Thank you Aalim Hakim," Rajkummar captioned the image.

Rajkummar had said in an interview that he might undergo a haircut for the ALT Balaji web series.

The 32-year-old actor will share the screen for the show with actress Patralekhaa. He will portray the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose while Patralekhaa will portray the role of an elitist.

The actors and Mehta will be reuniting again after 2014 release Citylights.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 9:27 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.