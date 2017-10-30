GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajnath Singh Lauds Akshay Kumar For Supporting Indian Soldiers

Launched by Rajnath Singh and Akshay in April, 'Bharat Ke Veer' aims to facilitate online donation directly to the families of paramilitary troopers who have sacrificed their lives for the country since January 1, 2016.

IANS

Updated:October 30, 2017, 7:18 AM IST
Image: Twitter/Rajnath Singh


New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar and lauded his efforts towards helping the Indian Army.

"Met Akshay Kumar... Appreciated his efforts towards supporting the families of India's bravehearts," Rajnath tweeted alongside a photograph of himself with the "Airlift" actor.





In reply, Akshay wrote: "None of which would've been possible without your support. Forever grateful to you for making 'Bharat Ke Veer' a reality."





Launched by Rajnath Singh and Akshay in April, 'Bharat Ke Veer' aims to facilitate online donation directly to the families of paramilitary troopers who have sacrificed their lives for the country since January 1, 2016.

