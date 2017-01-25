Rakesh Roshan Will Watch Kaabil Again, But Won't See Raees
Image: Official Posters of Raees, Kaabil
Mumbai: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan says he will be happy to watch his movie Kaabil - featuring son Hrithik Roshan - again, instead of watching Shah Rukh Khan Raees. Both films are releasing on Wednesday.
At a special screening of Kaabil held here on Monday, Rakesh Roshan was asked whether he will be watching Raees as it is releasing on the same day. But he said: "No, I will watch 'Kaabil' once again."
Hrithik had recently said in an interview that his father was hurt over the clash of Raees and Kaabil.
A romantic thriller, Kaabil features Hrithik and actress Yami Gautam playing a visually impaired couple.
Talking about his son's performance, he said: "Hrithik has given a wonderful performance. He has set a path for all the new actors to follow him, to see as an actor how good he is. I am proud of him not because he is my son, but (because) he is a fine actor."
The special screening was attended by celebrities Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Javed Akhtar, Kunal Kohli, Urvashi Rautela, Ahmed Khan and more.
"I loved the film and Hrithik's performance," said Sonam, while Anil said: "The film will have a very good run at the box office."
Writer Javed Akhtar found Kaabil - directed by Sanjay Gupta - an "outstanding" and "trendsetter" film.
