Rakhee Gulzar is Unrecognizable as She Makes a Rare Public Appearance

Updated: May 2, 2017, 12:24 PM IST
Image courtesy: A YouTube Grab.

Well, the last time we saw the legendary actress Rakhee Gulzar on the big screen was over a decade back. Since then, she has been making a conscious effort to stay away from the photographers. But it was wonderful to see the actress showing no qualms in being clicked while celebrating Holi with husband Gulzar and daughter Meghna at their residence in Mumbai in March this year.

Over a month later, the actress was seen at the 54 Maharashtra Rajya Marathi Chitrapat Mahotsav Award.

Yes, we know she loves to maintain a low profile, but the actress’ rare public appearance made her grab everyone’s attention.

And we have to admit, the actress looks stunning and unrecognizable in her pixie hairdo.

The actress, who is known for her immense contribution to Indian cinema, kept her look simple. She was dressed in a pink/red saree.

At the event, she presented the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution award to actor Jackie Shroff.

(All images by Yogen Shah)

First Published: May 2, 2017, 12:20 PM IST
