Rakhi Made A Public Appearance Recently And We Are Speechless

Rakhi Sawant hasn’t been seen on the big screen for a long time now, but when it comes to making headlines, she is aware of all the tricks!The actress recently attended an awards night wearing an all-white outfit. But did she really push the envelope to stand out at the event?One glance at her recent public appearance and you’d immediately say, “She is at it, again”. But if you look at her photos for the second time, you might just feel it was a conscious decision to step out in a rather sober outfit (considering her bizarre fashion choices in the past)!Known just as much for her peculiar outfit as she is for her statements, the actress sported a white sequin top which we teamed with a pair of body-hugging denim shorts.But what looked quite catastrophic were the high-rise boots that she decided to wear to complete the look.Agreed, Sawant has remained undaunted to take risks in creating a style that is completely her own. But would her fans be happy with her recent look? Well, leave a comment to share your thoughts.(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)