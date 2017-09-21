What makes Rakhi Sawant the most bizarre and controversial queen of Bollywood is not just her attention-seeking mannerisms, but also the blatant statements that she often makes. From slamming co-stars to stooping to unexpected level, she has done just about everything to draw negative publicity.Rakhi is making headlines, again. This time around, she will be seen in a film which is based on the dhongi-baba’s lavish life and his rise to self-proclaimed prophecy to the shackles of Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, Haryana. The film which will feature Raza Muraad as Ram Rahim Singh and Rakhi as Papa’s angel Honeypreet Insan – his adopted daughter.Rakhi has been in Delhi for the shoot of her upcoming movie Ab Hoga Insaf (Cinema Scandal).The entire set of peppy song Bewafa Item is heavy and luxurious, adorned with beautiful lights and glittery stuff.The movie has been directed by Rakhi’s brother Rakesh Sawant and Aijaz Khan will be seen playing the role of an investigation officer. As per the makers, Honeypreet Insan’s role in Ram Rahim Singh’s life was pivotal as she handled everything from his movie making to its promotions. As per Honeypreet Insan’s website she is touted as a multi-talented girl just like her papa Ram Rahim Singh.Singh has two biological daughters and one son, for whom no confirmation has come as yet that who will be playing their roles.Last year Rakhi Sawant was featured in a film ‘Ek Kahaani Julie Ki’ which was based on the Sheena Bora murder mystery.In the film, she had essayed the role of the prime accused Indrani Mukherjea.At that time, Rakhi had also claimed that she worked with Indrani and Peter Mukherjea.(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah, Info Effective PR4)