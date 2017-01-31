Ram Charan to Undergo Rural Makeover for Next

Chennai: After playing a suave khaki-clad hero in Telugu actioner Dhruva, actor-producer Ram Charan will be seen in a fully rural avatar in his next yet-untitled 1980's period love drama, to be directed by Sukumar.

"He's set to undergo complete rural makeover for this project. Audiences are going to see a new Ram Charan, and they're going to love his look. It's a period love story," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

To be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the regular shooting is expected to commence soon.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been finalised as the leading lady and this will be her first time collaboration with Ram Charan.

Jagapathi Babu has been confirmed to play a pivotal role, most likely to be the antagonist.

Devi Sri Prasad will compose the tunes, while Rathnavelu will crank the camera.