Ram Gopal Verma, Akkineni Nagarjuna Set To Reunite After Two Decades

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, popular known as RGV, on Tuesday announced he will be joining hands with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna after two decades for a yet-untitled Telugu "realistic action" film.The duo had previously worked together in critically-acclaimed Telugu films Shiva and Govinda Govinda."I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to do with Shiva, neither in character nor in story content," Varma posted on his Facebook page.He went on to add: "It's a very different but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before."Varma said he hopes he lives up to the expectations.Nagarjuna gave the Rangeela director his directorial break with Shiva, which is even today considered a game changer in Telugu filmdom.On the career front, Nagarjuna awaits the release of Telugu horror-comedy Raju Gari Gadhi 2, while Varma is gearing up for Lakshmi's NTR, a biopic on actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nandamuri Taraka Rao (NTR).