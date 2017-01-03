»
Ram Gopal Verma Slams Khaidi No 150 Poster Featuring Chiranjeevi

First published: January 3, 2017, 8:54 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Image: Twitter/RGV

Chennai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his brazen humour, has lashed out at the recently released poster of Chiranjeevi's Telugu actioner Khaidi No 150, calling it "height of narcissism".

"Wow. Madame Tussaud will throw half her museum out for this. I want to touch the feet of designer and director and who convinced megastar," Varma tweeted, and also shared the poster which features Chiranjeevi posing with a machete.

"This is upper limit of the height of narcissism and the lower limit of the depth of its opposite. Wilhelm Hegel would have kissed megastar," he wrote, and went on to ask the names and contact details of those people who convinced Chiranjeevi to pose like this.

An official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, V.V. Vinayak-directed "Khaidi No 150" is gearing up for release during the Sankranti festival.

On a concluding note, Varma tweeted: "Designer of this look is going to have a page forever in the annals of history for involuntary perpetuation and voluntary disorientation."

