Ramdev To Make Bollywood Debut With Yeh Hai India

: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has come on board to promote the upcoming film Yeh Hai India. He will also be seen in the song Saiyan Saiyan from the movie.Written and directed by Lom Harsh, the film features Gavie Chahal and Deana Uppal in the lead."The country that has a population of millions, a country where Vedas were discovered; few people around the world have a wrong perspective about this country. India is no more (just) a country of snake (charmers), it has advanced," Ramdev said in a statement."India has the capability to lead the entire world. This change in the picture of India has been showcased in the film Yeh Hai India. Hence after a lot of thinking I've taken a decision to strongly support this film and I also expect every citizen of India to support such films," he added."I'm really thankful to Babaji who's lent his full fledged support to my film. We couldn't have any better public ambassador for our film," Harsh said.The film is slated for release on August 18.