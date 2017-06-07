Rana Daggubati Looks Ruthlessly Political in Nene Raju, Nene Mantri Teaser
Image: YouTube/ A screen grab from Nene Raju, Nene Mantri teaser
Chennai: The first glimpse of Rana Daggubati as Jogendra in upcoming Telugu political drama Nene Raju, Nene Mantri from the film's teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, shows that he plays a ruthless political character.
In the 40-second teaser, we see Rana walk like a criminal with hand-cuffed hands.
Cut to the next shot, we see him smoking in a lungi-clad avatar and mouthing the lines, "I decide when I will die. I will also decide when you will die. In my life, I'm the king and the minister".
Rana had dedicated the teaser to his late grand-father D. Ramanaidu, a popular southern producer.
In the film, directed by Teja, Baahubali fame Rana will be seen playing a politician.
The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Ashutosh Rana and Navdeep.
Produced by Suresh Babu, the film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Bus to Freedom in Bastar
- 7 Times Sharp-Witted Priyanka Left International Chat Show Hosts Tongue-tied
- BMW 7-Series 730 Ld Test Drive Review – Yatch on Wheels
- Rohit Sharma Teases His Wife for Picking Style Over Warm Clothes
- Priyanka Talking About 'Bridging The Gap' In This Ad Campaign Will Inspire You