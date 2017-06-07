Rana Daggubati Looks Ruthlessly Political in Nene Raju, Nene Mantri Teaser

Chennai: The first glimpse of Rana Daggubati as Jogendra in upcoming Telugu political drama Nene Raju, Nene Mantri from the film's teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, shows that he plays a ruthless political character.

In the 40-second teaser, we see Rana walk like a criminal with hand-cuffed hands.

Cut to the next shot, we see him smoking in a lungi-clad avatar and mouthing the lines, "I decide when I will die. I will also decide when you will die. In my life, I'm the king and the minister".

Rana had dedicated the teaser to his late grand-father D. Ramanaidu, a popular southern producer.

In the film, directed by Teja, Baahubali fame Rana will be seen playing a politician.

The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Ashutosh Rana and Navdeep.

Produced by Suresh Babu, the film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.