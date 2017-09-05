GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rana Daggubati Pleased to be Part of Neeraj Pandey's Incredible Journey

Rana Daggubati feels grateful for being a part of Neeraj Pandey's journey in films. Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial project is Manoj Bajpayee and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2017, 4:48 PM IST
Image: File photos of Rana Daggubati and Neeraj Pandey
Image: File photos of Rana Daggubati and Neeraj Pandey
Chennai: Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday said he will always be indebted to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and is happy to have played a minor role in his decade-long "incredible journey" in the industry.

On Tuesday, Baby filmmaker Pandey tweeted: "What an incredible journey it has been. We share this success with all our actors, crew, staff, critics and audiences. 10 Years of Friday Film Works".



Friday Film Works is Pandey's production venture, and its first project was Nasseruddin Shah's 2008 film A Wednesday.

In response to Pandey's tweet, Rana replied: "Congratulations. Glad to have been a little part of your journey. Walked away with so much knowledge from you. Always indebted."



Rana played a crucial role in Pandey-directed Baby.

The latest outing from Friday Film Works is Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Some of his other production ventures include Special 26, Total Siyapaa, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Naam Shabana.

Pandey's upcoming directorial project is Manoj Bajpayee and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary
