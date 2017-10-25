GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rana Daggubati Shaves His Beard for Upcoming Period Film 1945

A period war film, 1945, will also have a Tamil version called Madai Thiranthu.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2017, 5:24 PM IST
Rana Daggubati Shaves His Beard for Upcoming Period Film 1945
Image: Twitter/Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati is all ready for his new film 1945 and he has donned a new look for the film. Sharing his brand new, no beard look on his social media account, Rana wrote, "Alright the beard gone!! Moving into another period!! Working on a new look for #1945. The first look will be out November!! #faceunderthebeard "




The Baahubali actor is reportedly playing the role of an Azad Hind Fauj soldier. Regina Cassandra, who played one of the female lead roles in Rana’s previous film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, will essay the role of the female lead in the film. Directed by Sathya Siva, the film unites Rana with his Baahubali supporting cast of Sathyaraj, Nasser and RJ Balaji.

Well, looks like no shave November isn't going to apply to Rana as he begins the shooting in Kochi.
