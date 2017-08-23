Remember when Bunny and Avi took over Manali in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? The film and more importantly its moments, wouldn't have been the same had it not been for Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's flawless bro-camaraderie. And while the fans struggle to drive their midweek blues away, the two most good looking men of Bollywood are busy partying.The two, who happen to be close friends in real life too, were snapped at Karan Johar's house last night.Ranbir and Aditya arrived together at the party and while Ranbir was constantly on his phone, it was Aditya's antics that reminded us of the much talked about YJHD days.Aditya acted as if he's asleep and soon looked right at the camera and smiled for the shutterbugs.Even Ranbir, who was earlier busy on his phone, looked at him and shared a nonchalant friendly smile.Aditya, who recently turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra, once quipped about being in a relationship with Ranbir. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, when the host pulled Aditya's leg asking him if he was having an affair with Ranbir, Aditya shot back saying "I admit to having an affair with Ranbir Kapoor."