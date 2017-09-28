Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turns a year older on September 28, celebrated his birthday at his residence in Pali Hill apartment. The 35-year-old star may have had a working birthday last year, but this year was different.Unlike 2016, when he celebrated his birthday on the sets of Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, the actor threw a bash last night which saw the presence of his close friends from the industry.If reports are anything to go by, the bash was organised at his Pali Hill residence which has been designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan.Star Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the bash. SRK and Ranbir made headlines recently after the star paid latter Rs 5000 for suggesting the title of his movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali.The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture with Ranbir, in which he was seen handing over cash to Ranbir, a reward fixed by the film’s team for coming up with the title.Actor Aamir Khan was accompanied by wife Kiran Rao for the bash.Imran Khan was also snapped as he arrived with his wife.Popular for sporting a subtle, subdued no-makeup makeup look, actress Alia Bhatt preferred a casual wear for the bash.Arjun Kapoor, last seen in Mubarakan, was also spotted at Ranbir's residence.Directors Anurag Basu, Raj Kumar Hirani - who is directing Sanjay Dutt biopic and Imtiaz Ali were clicked while making their way to the venue. are also expected to attend.Aditya Roy Kapoor and Rana Daggubati also attended the bash.Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were clicked while arriving for the bash.