One of Bollywood's most prominent families, The Kapoors, never fail to give shutterbugs some candid moments whenever the entire family steps out. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor went out with his family and shared some adorable moments with his little niece Samara Sahni.Samara and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Sahni are in Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with father Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir. Ranbir and Samara’s playful antics depict the adorable bond they share. He was seen pulling his niece’s cheeks as they got clicked.Ridhhima often shared videos of the little Samara grooving to Ranbir’s songs.While Ranbir sported a casual look with a denim jacket and a cap, sister Riddhima looked stunning in a white top paired with denim. The ever flamboyant couple, Rishi and Neetu, was also seen posing for the shutterbugs, enjoying a jovial family time.On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy with Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is scheduled to release earlier next year.