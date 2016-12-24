Ranbir Kapoor Finds Shah Rukh Khan's Charm 'Very hard'

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor says the "romantic hero" he portrays in most of his films may look the same, but the charm with which Bollywood's 'Badshah of romance' Shah Rukh Khan plays out such characters on screen is "very hard".

Ranbir spoke about it on CNN-News18's ‘The Bollywood Roundtables', which will air on Saturday.

"When you see my work in the rom-coms I have done, the romantic films... It's pretty much the same, because you have to reflect your personality. When you saw Mr. Shah Rukh Khan play these parts, he has got a very strong personality.

"He has got a very strong way of how he says a dialogue, how he dances, how he romances, how he cries. He's got a particular charm and that charm is very hard," he said.

Looking back at the year gone by, the Tamasha actor praised the "incredible" work of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Kapoor & Sons and Salman Khan's "great performance" in Sultan.

"I think this year has been been really good as far as performances are concerned. The performances have been better than the movies, I feel," he said.