Ranbir Kapoor Issues Statement in Mahira Khan's Defence, Requests to Stop The Negativity
In an official statement, the actor opened up about his closeness with the Pakistani actress and asked people to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives.
Image: Instagram/All Things Pak
Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan sent their fans into a frenzy when their photos went viral on social media. Both the actors were spotted in New York, catching up and smoking on the sidewalk. While speculations about their alleged romance started immediately, few people targeted single mother and popular Pakistani actress Mahira, for smoking and tarnishing her image. After much slut-shaming online, many celebrities from Pakistan took Mahira's side, asking trolls to grow up and let Mahira live her own life.
Now, Ranbir has broken his silence over the much-talked-about photos. In an official statement, the actor said, "I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives."
Ending his statement with a hard-hitting postscript, Ranbir added, “Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.”
While the statement neither confirms nor denies Ranbir's link-up rumors with the actress, it surely targets the trolls to mind their own business.
It is notable that the duo made headlines a few months back after a video wherein Pakistani actress Mahira was pleading something to Ranbir. The video went viral from the Global Teacher Prize, Dubai. The rumors of Ranbir and Mahira calling love shots have been there for a while and the latest photos add to the speculation.
