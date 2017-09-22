Ranbir-Mahira's New Photos Reignite Romance Rumours And Twitterati Cannot Handle It
Earlier in July, Mahira had clarified subtly that there’s no substance to the rumors of her link-ups with Ranbir when she had posted, “For mostly everything”.
Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan have set the rumor mills and social media buzzing again with their latest photos from New York. It is notable that the duo made headlines a few months back after a video wherein Pakistani actress Mahira was pleading something to Ranbir. The video went viral from the Global Teacher Prize, Dubai. The rumors of Ranbir and Mahira calling love shots have been there for a while and the latest photos add to the speculation.
“Hotness alter !! #MahiraKhan with #RanbirKapoor caught and snapped on the street of New York !! Love is in the air !!” shared a Pakistan based Instagram page.
Adding another image of Mahira alone, “Another click of #MahiraKhan from same spot walking alone in this click .”
In the images, Mahira and Ranbir are spotted smoking together as the actor looks ostensibly tired. While there are many social media users claiming that these are photoshopped images. There are reports that these photos may actually be from June 2017 when Ranbir was in New York for the Sanjay Dutt biopic and Mahira was also there for some work. The two might have caught up in between. Only time can tell what’s cooking between the young Kapoor lad and Pak beauty.
This is how people in Pakistan have spoken on Twitter:
“Mahira Khan, or any other female celebrity, is under no obligation to follow your moral code of ethics. Pls take your outrage elsewhere”, tweeted blogger Mahwash Ajaz adding, “She can date whomever she likes and she can wear whatever she likes. She is not public property & no woman is yours to dictate & command” and “Just b/c u see a woman in movies & ads & dramas does not mean u can treat her like sht & call her whatever u want. Grow up & educate urself.”
Twitter users reacted to the buzz in an instant:
While few assumed the industry obvious:
Few believe it was just a friendly catch up:
While Ranbir, in may interviews claimed that he is enjoying his singlehood and doesn't want to be any relationship.
She can date whomever she likes and she can wear whatever she likes. She is not public property & no woman is yours to dictate & command.— Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) September 21, 2017
Just b/c u see a woman in movies & ads & dramas does not mean u can treat her like sht & call her whatever u want. Grow up & educate urself.— Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) September 21, 2017
Twitter users reacted to the buzz in an instant:
Pictures of Mahira Khan smoking with Ranbir Kapoor turn up on social media.— MANIK! (@manikhawaja88) September 21, 2017
Desis be like: pic.twitter.com/FuNPBIUnfQ
While few assumed the industry obvious:
Ranbir Kapoor is apparently dating Mahira Khan now.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 22, 2017
When you’re Besharam, then sticking with one woman is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Few believe it was just a friendly catch up:
mahira khan is too hot for ranbir kapoor guys he is in her friendzone— A (@Abbasayy) September 21, 2017
