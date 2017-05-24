Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal to Shake a Leg Together in Sanjay Dutt's Biopic

It's not hidden fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a talented dancer. All his popular songs from his movies have become iconic dance numbers. Not just that, the actor has also come to be known for his impeccable style of dancing. In his upcoming film based on Sanjay Dutt's life, Ranbir is all set to dance again. But this time around joining him would his co-star, Vicky Kaushal.

Not many know but Vicky is a fantastic and a trained dancer. The young actor who has so far been seen portraying serious characters on screen will get to show his new side soon. The duo was recently spotted outside a dance rehearsal studio in Mumbai and now we can't wait to see what magic they create together.

Touted as the biggest biopic made this year, the film has Ranbir Kapoor playing the controversial star. The movie is said to narrate facts that we aren't aware of his life. We do know that Dia Mirza is playing Manyata Dutt in the film and that Manisha Koirala will be essaying Nargis' role. What we don't know if which character Vicky Kaushal is playing the film.

While Vicky is not allowed to speak much about his character, sources close to the film suggest he will be playing the closest friend Dutt had in his life about whom not many people know about.