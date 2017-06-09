Ranbir Kapoor Wants Rs 5,000 Reward for Suggesting Title of SRK's Film Jab Harry Met Sejal

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is happy that Jab Harry Met Sejal -- a title that he suggested -- has been finalised for the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starer directed by Imtiaz Ali. He says he wants Rs 5000 as a reward and in cash.

Ranbir, who was present here on Friday at a song launch of his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, said here: "I suggested the title of the film and that time people laughed at me saying, 'Kya bakwaas title hai (What a useless title it is'. Today when the poster of the film released with my suggested title, I was very happy."

Recounting how the conversation around the title had panned, Ranbir added: "I was shooting at the Mehboob Studio where Shah Rukh sir and Imtiaz were also shooting. So I went to meet them and I suggested the title while chatting with them. I am looking forward as a fan and as an audience member to watch the interesting collaboration of Imtiaz Ali and SRK."

The poster of When Harry Met Sejal was unveiled on Thursday night, and on Friday, it was confirmed the film will release on August 4 -- a week before the scheduled date, thereby averting a clash with Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

On Twitter, Shah Rukh had quipped about the title: "Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it... The title 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn't win the Rs 5,000 reward."

Commenting on that, Ranbir said: "That time I didn't know about the reward. Now that I am aware of it, I will go to Mannat (Shah Rukh's house) to take my 5,000 rupees from Shah Rukh sir... In cash please."

The actor was here with Katrina Kaif and their Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu to launch a new song Galti se mistake.