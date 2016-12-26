The annual Christmas bash at Shashi Kapoor's house was a star-studded one with the Kapoor family coming together to celebrate the festival with an intimate lunch. From the head of the family, Krishna Kapoor, to the youngest member of the family, Samara Sahni, the family’s annual get together looked like a fun event.

Missing from the celebrations were Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their first baby, Taimur, on December 20th. Kareena’s parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor, though were seen attending the lunch along with their elder daughter, Karisma Kapoor and her two children Sameira and Kian. Ranbir Kapoor came with his friend, Ayan Mukerji while his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor walked in with daughter Ridhima and granddaughter.

Cousins Karisma Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni shared inside photos on their respective Instagram page.

The family that eats together stays together ❤️ #familygoals#familylove#christmaslunch #merrychristmaseveryone🎄 A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:33am PST

#cousinsbonding❤️#christmaslunch#familytime#lovelyafternoon A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:37am PST

#candid📸#granddame👵🏼#family❤️#christmasmoments🎄✨🎅🏽 #christmaslunch A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24am PST

'Xmas vibes ❤️ Family first #missingbharat A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:49am PST

#familylunch #merrymerry #missingbharat A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:53am PST

#familylunch #merrymerry ❤️ #missingbharat A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:54am PST