»
1-min read

Ranbir, Rishi, Karisma and Others Attend Shashi Kapoor's Christmas Luncheon

News18.com

First published: December 26, 2016, 6:00 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

The annual Christmas bash at Shashi Kapoor's house was a star-studded one with the Kapoor family coming together to celebrate the festival with an intimate lunch. From the head of the family, Krishna Kapoor, to the youngest member of the family, Samara Sahni, the family’s annual get together looked like a fun event.

Missing from the celebrations were Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their first baby, Taimur, on December 20th. Kareena’s parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor, though were seen attending the lunch along with their elder daughter, Karisma Kapoor and her two children Sameira and Kian. Ranbir Kapoor came with his friend, Ayan Mukerji while his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor walked in with daughter Ridhima and granddaughter.

kapoor6Photo by Yogen Shah

kapoor4Photo by Yogen Shah

kapoor3Photo by Yogen Shah

kapoor2Photo by Yogen Shah

kapoor1Photo by Yogen Shah

Cousins Karisma Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni shared inside photos on their respective Instagram page.

#cousinsbonding❤️#christmaslunch#familytime#lovelyafternoon

A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#candid📸#granddame👵🏼#family❤️#christmasmoments🎄✨🎅🏽 #christmaslunch

A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

'Xmas vibes ❤️ Family first #missingbharat

A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on

#familylunch #merrymerry #missingbharat

A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on

#familylunch #merrymerry ❤️ #missingbharat

A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on

#familylunch #merrymerry #missingbharat

A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.