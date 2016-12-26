Ranbir, Rishi, Karisma and Others Attend Shashi Kapoor's Christmas Luncheon
The annual Christmas bash at Shashi Kapoor's house was a star-studded one with the Kapoor family coming together to celebrate the festival with an intimate lunch. From the head of the family, Krishna Kapoor, to the youngest member of the family, Samara Sahni, the family’s annual get together looked like a fun event.
Missing from the celebrations were Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their first baby, Taimur, on December 20th. Kareena’s parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor, though were seen attending the lunch along with their elder daughter, Karisma Kapoor and her two children Sameira and Kian. Ranbir Kapoor came with his friend, Ayan Mukerji while his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor walked in with daughter Ridhima and granddaughter.
Cousins Karisma Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni shared inside photos on their respective Instagram page.
