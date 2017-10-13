Ranchi Diaries Movie Review: Live

Over the past few years, small-town tales have started getting recognition at the box office, thanks to films such as Nil Battey Sannata, Dangal and Bareilly Ki Barfi. These stories have not only overshadowed some real big-budget films but also brought a much-needed change in Bollywood's everyday film slate.Ranchi Diaries is the latest addition to this new wave of films that are being based on rural or small-town India. Helmed by first-time director Sattwik Mohanty, the film's cast boasts of names like Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill. The movie also features Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli and debutante Soundarya Sharma. It follows the story of ‘Gudiya’, played by Soundarya, and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh, who are out to make it big in a small town (Ranchi). The project marks Kher's comeback to film production after a gap of 12 years. He has previously produced Jahnu Barua's Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara, which also won him special jury award at the National Film Awards.Even though there has not been much buzz around the film, it'll be interesting to watch Shergill and Kher share screen space once again after their last outing Special 26, which received widespread critical acclaim. Shrishti Negi from News18.com is inside the theatre to live tweet the experience.