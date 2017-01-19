After a peppy Bloody Hell, Rangoon makers have released the slow romantic number of the film, Ye Ishq Hai. Featuring the unique love story of Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, Ye Ishq Hai, is a typical Vishal Bhardwaj love melody. Arijit Singh has sung the song, while Gulzar has yet again created magic with his words.

The love poem is a melodious rhythm you can't help falling in love with. It song captures the essence of Shahid and Kangana's dilemma and how smitten they are with each other.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is a period love story starring Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. Set during the times of second World War, the film is slated to release on February 24.