Rangoon: Arijit Singh, Gulzar Add Magic to Shahid Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut's Chemistry in Yeh Ishq Hai
After a peppy Bloody Hell, Rangoon makers have released the slow romantic number of the film, Ye Ishq Hai. Featuring the unique love story of Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, Ye Ishq Hai, is a typical Vishal Bhardwaj love melody. Arijit Singh has sung the song, while Gulzar has yet again created magic with his words.
The love poem is a melodious rhythm you can't help falling in love with. It song captures the essence of Shahid and Kangana's dilemma and how smitten they are with each other.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is a period love story starring Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. Set during the times of second World War, the film is slated to release on February 24.
Recommended For You
- Baba Ramdev's Dangal Dazzles Fans at PWL
- New KTM RC 390 and RC 200 Launched at Rs 1.71 Lakh, Duke 390 Coming Soon
- MS Dhoni is Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli in the Mould of Cristiano Ronaldo: R Ashwin
- Rangoon: Arijit Singh, Gulzar Add Magic to Shahid-Kangana's Chemistry in Yeh Ishq Hai
- Watch: How People Closest to Us, Transform Us in a Moment