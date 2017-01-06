The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's much awaited Rangoon is out and it is -as expected- stunning. Set in 1944, during the World War II, the film narrates the story of three individuals, a businessman-producer, a movie star and a soldier. A story of love and deceit- Rangoon trailer indicates the sly humour in the film as well as the tragic romance drama. Shahid Kapoor plays a soldier madly, passionately in love with a movie star played by Kangana Ranaut while Saif Ali Khan plays her boyfriend and a rich businessman. Scheduled to release on February 27th, the film promises to be an intense drama.