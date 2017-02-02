Rangoon: Vishal Bhardwaj Recreates Gulzar's Old Track Tippa

Tippa song from Rangoon is out and it carries the bubbly charm of Vishal Bhardwaj's music. Featuring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, the song happens on the train with Kangana's character been sent away against her will to Rangoon.

Tippa is a cheerful song with the entire 'drama party' dancing and having fun en route Rangoon while Shahid's character maintains his stern, dutiful face. Interestingly, it's an old song written by Gulzar for hindi dubbed version of Alice In Wonderland, a decade ago.

The song has been sung by talented artistes Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan, O.S. Arun, however, it's Gulzar's magical words that make you dance.

Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor is a World War romantic drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film releases on February 24