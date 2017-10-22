Rani Mukerji's Father and Filmmaker Ram Mukerji Passes Away

: Veteran filmmaker Ram Mukerji, father of actress Rani Mukerji, passed away today early morning.According to sources close to the family, the filmmaker was not keeping well for a long time and passed away around 4am. The cause of his death is not yet known.Ram had directed films like, Hum Hindustani and Leader, starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.He had also directed and produced Rani’s debut film, Biyer Phool in 1996.His cremation will be held today at around 3pm.