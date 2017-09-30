When Ranbir Kapoor Had His 'Saawariya' Moment With Rani Mukherji

Durga Puja is one of the rare occasions when Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee comes out in front of the shutterbugs while offering prayers to the goddess. The actress was recently clicked by the photographers at a Durga Puja pandal, where she was joined by none other than her Saawariya co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The young actor shared a warm hug with his first co-star, as they had a quick catch-up chat in front of Durga idol.The two shared screen space in Kapoor's debut film in 2007, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where Rani played the role of a prostitute who befriends Ranbir's character and helps him convey his feelings to Sonam's character in the film.Draped in a beige Saari, Rani looked simply beautiful as she paired the fabric with a contrasting orange blouse. Rani also met Maine Pyaar Kia famed actress Bhagyashree in the same pandal.Ranbir was also clicked serving food to the people, as they excitedly clicked pictures of the young heartthrob. The actor had come to the pandal with his best friend Ayan Mukherji and Alia Bhatt. The trio is all set to work together in sci-fi romance, soon.Looks like the Mahanavmi celebrations became a starry affair for people inside the pandal.(All Images by Yogen Shah)