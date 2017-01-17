Rannvijay Singha and Wife Prianka Blessed With a Baby Girl
Image: Instagram/ Rannvijay Singha
Mumbai: Actor and television host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Vohra welcomed their first child, a daughter, with utmost joy.
The couple welcomed their daughter on Monday.
An elated Rannvijay took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers
"With god's blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends, Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! grateful blessed," Rannvijay tweeted.
With god's blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends,Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful #blessed
— Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) January 16, 2017
The 33-year-old actor married Vohra in 2014. Rannvijay is currently seen judging the youth-based adventure reality TV show MTV Roadies Rising along with actress Neha Dhupia, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Karan Kundra and Prince Narula.
