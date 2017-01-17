SCORE

Rannvijay Singha and Wife Prianka Blessed With a Baby Girl

IANS

First published: January 17, 2017, 11:36 AM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
Image: Instagram/ Rannvijay Singha

Mumbai: Actor and television host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Vohra welcomed their first child, a daughter, with utmost joy.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Monday.

An elated Rannvijay took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers

"With god's blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends, Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! grateful blessed," Rannvijay tweeted.

The 33-year-old actor married Vohra in 2014. Rannvijay is currently seen judging the youth-based adventure reality TV show MTV Roadies Rising along with actress Neha Dhupia, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Karan Kundra and Prince Narula.

