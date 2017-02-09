Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry created quite a buzz when the two shared screen space in an advertisement some time back. The two of them, who'll next be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, are known in the industry for their light-hearted banters.

The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday night and shared a video where he's seen talking about Alia Bhatt's films. He lauds the actress for 'fine acting' in his own quirky way.

He said, "Alia Bhatt so cute... Cute as a button... I like her very much Alia Bhatt... My favourite from... I saw that film 'Kapoor & Sons' full family film... I saw 'Udta Punjab'... I saw 'Dear Zindagi' with Shah Rukh Khan... Very fine acting... God bless, looking forward to more such fantastic films".

The actress also responded to the video with her own chirpy vibe and and wrote, "Hahahah everybody totally loves @RanveerOfficial!!!! Looking double faarward GULLY BOY :)".

